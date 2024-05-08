Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi commemorates legacy of 'the Bard of Bengal' on his birth anniversary

    PM Modi paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Tagore was a prominent Bengali poet, writer, philosopher, composer, and artist. His notable works include the collection of poems "Gitanjali," for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi commemorates legacy of 'the Bard of Bengal' on his birth anniversary anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 8) paid tribute to the renowned Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

    PM Modi in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, "I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations." The message was attached to a video clip giving insights into the life of ‘the Bard of Bengal.’ 

    Rabindranath Tagore, often referred to as Gurudev, was a prominent Bengali poet, writer, philosopher, composer, and artist. Born on May 7, 1861, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Tagore is widely regarded as one of the greatest literary figures of India and the world.

    Tagore's literary works include poetry, short stories, novels, essays, plays, and songs, and he wrote in Bengali and English. His notable works include the collection of poems "Gitanjali," for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, becoming the first non-European to receive this honor.

    Apart from his literary contributions, Tagore was also a social reformer, educator, and political activist. He established the renowned school Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, which became a center for education and culture. Tagore's philosophy emphasized the importance of universal humanism, spiritualism, and the interconnectedness of all beings.
     

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels 12 services from Kozhikode airport over flash strike; passengers stranded anr

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels 12 services from Kozhikode airport over flash strike; passengers stranded

    Kerala: Rabid dog subdued after attacking four in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Rabid dog subdued after attacking four in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded rkn

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram airports; hundreds stranded

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks rkn

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks

    Pakistan faces backlash after DG ISPR's allegations of Indian involvement in targeted killings (WATCH) snt

    'Irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in targeted killings': Backlash after Pak DG ISPR's claim (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Hoichoi to Netflix- 7 OTT platforms to watch Rabindranath Tagore stories RBA

    Hoichoi to Netflix- OTT platforms to watch Rabindranath Tagore stories

    April 2024 warmest ever on record as temperature continues to soar globally: Report gcw

    April 2024 warmest ever on record as temperature continues to soar globally: Report

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels 12 services from Kozhikode airport over flash strike; passengers stranded anr

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels 12 services from Kozhikode airport over flash strike; passengers stranded

    Real estate businessman brutally murdered in Bengaluru's Banaswadi, police suspect professional rivalry vkp

    Real estate businessman brutally murdered in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi, police suspect professional rivalry

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti- 7 movies based on poet's work RBA

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti- 7 movies based on poet's work

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon