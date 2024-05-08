Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later

    Raghuram Prasad, a 33-year-old man from Belathur Colony in Bengaluru, passed away after a confrontation stemming from a minor road mishap. Prasad, returning from a temple fair with his nephew, got into an altercation when a woman's car brushed against his motorcycle. The situation escalated, resulting in an alleged assault by the woman's husband, Anil. 

    First Published May 8, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    A 33-year-old man from Belathur Colony in southeast Bengaluru passed away under mysterious circumstances after an altercation that originated from a minor road mishap. The victim, identified as Raghuram Prasad, was reportedly returning home from a temple fair in Kadugodi with his eight-year-old nephew when the incident unfolded.

    According to police officials, the altercation occurred around 7 pm on Sunday when Prasad stopped his two-wheeler to inspect it after hearing a noise. As he was examining his motorcycle, a woman driving a car honked upon noticing his parked vehicle. Despite her attempts to avoid contact, the car brushed against Prasad's motorcycle, leading to a confrontation.

    Prasad, evidently upset by the incident, chased down the car and confronted the driver, who turned out to be a resident of the same colony. The situation escalated when the woman's husband, identified as Anil, intervened and allegedly slapped Prasad multiple times during the argument, reported TOI. 

    Reports indicate that Prasad, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, subsequently returned home and retired to bed around 10 pm. However, tragedy struck when his mother discovered him unresponsive at 1 am. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

    The victim's family has filed a formal complaint against Anil, accusing him of assault and holding him responsible for Prasad's demise. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

