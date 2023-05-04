Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC

After reported official confirmation of their engagement date, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got captured while enjoying an IPL match together in Mohali recently. The photo has gone viral on social media.

The picture, shared on a fan page, shows Parineeti and Raghav at the stadium and enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Both are twinning in black-colored outfits and look happy and comfortable with each other. The renowned bollywood actress is not wearing any makeup and looks stunning. According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April.

For those unaware, Parineeti opened up about the wedding rumours in an interview with a leading Indian entertainment magazine. Parineeti said, "I will clarify if somebody has gotten anything wrong. I mean, if the world would not be interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested. It only means that I have done something right in my career. That is how I see it."

On the work front, Parineeti got last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

