    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photo of enjoying an IPL match at Mohali goes viral - SEE PIC

    After reported official confirmation of their engagement date, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got captured while enjoying an IPL match together in Mohali recently. The photo has gone viral on social media.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 4, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating rumours are all over the news. They are reportedly going to get married this year, but there is no real confirmation from either sides on the ongoing wedding rumors. Amid this, a picture of them enjoying quality time together at an IPL match in Mohali is going viral on social media.

    After official news reports verifying the confirmation that their engagement will happen on May 13, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were spotted watching an IPL match together in Mohali on Wednesday. In a video widely circulated on the internet, shaking social media by storm, the two are laughing and waving at their fans in the stadium.

    ALSO READ: Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details

    The picture, shared on a fan page, shows Parineeti and Raghav at the stadium and enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Both are twinning in black-colored outfits and look happy and comfortable with each other. The renowned bollywood actress is not wearing any makeup and looks stunning. According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April.

    Parineeti was seen in a black dress, while Raghav wore a blue shirt. The two looked happy as they waved at a sea of fans shouting and gesturing at them from below the stands. Parineeti and Raghav, are yet to give a statement on their engagement, or even their relationship. However, their roka is already done, according to reports.

    For those unaware, Parineeti opened up about the wedding rumours in an interview with a leading Indian entertainment magazine. Parineeti said, "I will clarify if somebody has gotten anything wrong. I mean, if the world would not be interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested. It only means that I have done something right in my career. That is how I see it."

    On the work front, Parineeti got last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection?

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
