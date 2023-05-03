Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection?

Scroll down to know why Katrina Kaif makes fewer and rare public appearances after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding was an extremely private affair. Only family members and close friends are in attendance.

Off late, Katrina has been making headlines owing to her pregnancy rumours. However, nothing got officially confirmed by the actress. While VicKat fans expected to see more of the couple’s PDA in public outings, the actress has started keeping a low profile.

ALSO READ: Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

According to reports by an entertainment portal, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has been making fewer and rare public appearances after her marriage. She has even become very inactive on social media. Not to forget, Katrina and Vicky even refused to appear together on the popular chat celebrity show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ as they came separately, leaving fans disappointed.

If sources believed, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 want to create a lot of curiosity and buzz around Katrina’s role. Thus the Bhaarat actress has restricted her public appearances. The insider revealed that Katrina worked extremely hard for Tiger 3, where she is doing high-octane action sequences.

The Sooryavanshi star and renowned actress has left no stone unturned to become flawless and ace her role. The 39 years old actress wants the audience to experience her work in the theatres.

The report added Kaif has some scenes to shoot for the film as Shah Rukh Khan will join the shoot as Pathaan on May 8. The film, the third part of the Tiger franchise, will reunite the actress with Salman once again. The movie is helmed and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 will hit the theatres on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details