Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun requested for lie detector test days before death for on-going drug probe; Read

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, celebrated for his role in 'Parasite,' was found dead amid an illegal drug use investigation. A day before, he requested a lie detector test to assert innocence. The circumstances surrounding his demise have intensified public interest in the ongoing case

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the oscar-winning film 'Parasite,' allegedly sought a lie detector test the day before his untimely death. The actor was discovered deceased in his car on December 27 in Seoul amidst an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal drug use. Lee Sun-kyun consistently maintained his innocence and, on December 26, reportedly requested a polygraph examination as part of the inquiry.

According to legal sources, Lee Sun-kyun, through his attorney, formally asked the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, located approximately 30 kilometers west of Seoul, for a lie detector test. The actor had undergone three rounds of police interrogation regarding accusations of illicit drug use, particularly marijuana, at the residence of a hostess employed at an upscale bar in Seoul's Gangnam district. These incidents were said to have occurred multiple times during the year, with the most recent episode happening last Saturday.

Lee Sun-kyun insisted that he unintentionally consumed drugs, claiming to be a victim of deception by the hostess. Despite negative results in both the preliminary reagent test and a comprehensive drug test conducted by the National Forensic Service during previous police investigations, the actor's legal team argued for a lie detector test. They contended that such a test would help clarify the conflicting accounts between Lee and the hostess, who alleged that the actor used drugs at her residence on multiple occasions.

The actor's lawyer emphasized the perceived unfairness of the situation, stating, "If she was speaking the truth, the drug test by the National Forensic Service should have come back positive, but it was negative. As Lee finds himself in an extremely unfair situation, a lie detector test should be conducted on both of them to scientifically verify who is speaking truthfully."

Tragically, on December 27, Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside his car, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. His wife contacted the police after discovering what appeared to be a suicide note. The note was found after Lee had left home, and in the passenger seat of the car was a charcoal briquette. The circumstances surrounding his death have further heightened public interest in the ongoing investigation and the actor's earlier request for a lie detector test.