Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

    South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in 'Parasite,' was found dead in his car amid a drug abuse investigation. The 48-year-old actor's passing, suspected to be suicide, follows his denial of drug use a day prior

    Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun has tragically passed away on December 27, found dead in his car amid a drug abuse investigation. Best known for his role in "Parasite," the 48-year-old actor was allegedly discovered unresponsive by paramedics in the Seongbuk district of Seoul. Reports from South Korean news agencies suggest that local police are considering suicide as a possible cause.

    Several South Korean news outlets, including K-pop Herald, confirmed the news of Lee Sun Kyun's death on December 27. According to reports, he was found in his car near a park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The actor had been under investigation for suspected drug use the day before his death.

    A woman reportedly called the police, stating that her husband had left the house after writing what appeared to be a suicide note. Subsequently, the police confirmed that the deceased individual was indeed Lee Sun Kyun. Evidence of 'lit charcoal briquettes' was discovered inside his car, suggesting the possibility of suicide.

    ALSO READ: Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    This unfortunate event follows Lee Sun Kyun's denial, just a day prior, of consciously consuming hard drugs. In October, he faced accusations of illegal drug use and had been under investigation since. According to a statement reported by JTBC, the actor claimed to have taken substances through the nose, using a straw, believing them to be sleeping pills and not realizing they were drugs.

     

    Also Read: Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

    Lee Sun Kyun had a prolific career in the South Korean entertainment industry, starring in numerous projects. Aside from "Parasite," notable works include "My Mister," "Coffee Prince," "My Sweet Seoul," "Miss Korea," and "A Hard Day.''

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers including Bajrang Punia in Haryana amid row over WFI suspension gcw

    Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia in Haryana amid row over WFI suspension

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here's what you need to know vkp

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here’s what you need to know

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi's statue (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi’s statue (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon