Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug trial; suicide suspected- Reports

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in 'Parasite,' was found dead in his car amid a drug abuse investigation. The 48-year-old actor's passing, suspected to be suicide, follows his denial of drug use a day prior

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun has tragically passed away on December 27, found dead in his car amid a drug abuse investigation. Best known for his role in "Parasite," the 48-year-old actor was allegedly discovered unresponsive by paramedics in the Seongbuk district of Seoul. Reports from South Korean news agencies suggest that local police are considering suicide as a possible cause.

Several South Korean news outlets, including K-pop Herald, confirmed the news of Lee Sun Kyun's death on December 27. According to reports, he was found in his car near a park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The actor had been under investigation for suspected drug use the day before his death.

A woman reportedly called the police, stating that her husband had left the house after writing what appeared to be a suicide note. Subsequently, the police confirmed that the deceased individual was indeed Lee Sun Kyun. Evidence of 'lit charcoal briquettes' was discovered inside his car, suggesting the possibility of suicide.

ALSO READ: Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

This unfortunate event follows Lee Sun Kyun's denial, just a day prior, of consciously consuming hard drugs. In October, he faced accusations of illegal drug use and had been under investigation since. According to a statement reported by JTBC, the actor claimed to have taken substances through the nose, using a straw, believing them to be sleeping pills and not realizing they were drugs.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

Lee Sun Kyun had a prolific career in the South Korean entertainment industry, starring in numerous projects. Aside from "Parasite," notable works include "My Mister," "Coffee Prince," "My Sweet Seoul," "Miss Korea," and "A Hard Day.''