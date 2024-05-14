Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza, making its first international casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict

    The deceased, whose identity remains undisclosed, was a former member of the Indian Army and a staff member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS). The UN vehicle, en route to the European Hospital in Rafah, was struck, resulting in the fatality of the Indian personnel and injuring another DSS staff member.

    In a tragic incident, an Indian national serving with the United Nations lost their life in Rafah area, Gaza when the vehicle they were travelling in came under attack. This marks the "first international casualty" for the organisation since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, has stirred significant concerns over the safety of humanitarian workers in the region.

    The deceased, whose identity remains undisclosed, was a former member of the Indian Army and a staff member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS). The UN vehicle, en route to the European Hospital in Rafah, was struck, resulting in the fatality of the Indian personnel and injuring another DSS staff member.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound sadness at the loss, condemning the attacks on UN personnel and urging for a thorough investigation into the incident.

    Guterres extended condolences to the family of the deceased staff member and reiterated the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the protection of humanitarian workers.

    Addressing a press briefing, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, confirmed that the casualties were "international staff," marking the first international UN casualty during the conflict.

    Haq said that the UN vehicle was on its way to assess security conditions at the European hospital, a routine part of their duties. He stressed that while there have been international casualties among workers for other organizations in Gaza, this incident marks the first involving UN staff.

