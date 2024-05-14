Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! 'Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘CHEATED’ on each other' claims singer Suchithra (WATCH)

    Singer Suchithra revealed shocking details regarding Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's divorce. The artist, who has not been on good terms with Dhanush for years, branded Aishwaryaa a horrible mother and stated that Dhanush is fulfilling his father's obligations.

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheated on each other claims Suchitra RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth split up in 2022 and finally filed for divorce. Although the pair has not disclosed the reasons for their divorce, singer Suchithra has made a surprising claim. She said Dhanush and Aishwarya had 'cheated on each other' during their marriage. She also mentioned that the ex-couple went on dates with other individuals while they were together. The singer, who has been feuding with Dhanush for years, referred to Aishwaryaa as a horrible mother, adding that Dhanush is carrying out his father's duties.

    During an interview with YouTube channel Kumudam, Suchithra was discussing numerous controversies when the topic of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's marriage came up. “Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no? Aishwaryaa has cheated on Dhanush, Dhanush has cheated on Aishwaryaa. They’ve been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other."

     

    When the host asked her why she was making the allegation, Suchithra said, “They have had small flings. They have sat at the bar and had drinks with the person they are dating.” When the host argued that going on dates is not abnormal, Suchithra asked, “When you’re in a marriage, will you go on a date?”

    Regardless all her concerns with Dhanush, Suchithra believes Dhanush is a better dad. “I hope the children stay with their grandfather,” she said, referring to Rajinikanth. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are yet to address these claims.

    Meanwhile, last month, a source told the Hindustan Times that Aishwarya and Dhanush filed for divorce in Chennai. They've been separated since then, focused on mending. “They have officially filed for a divorce in Chennai. They have not been staying together since separation, and were focusing on healing from the split. Now, they have felt the need to move on in life, which is why they have filed for a divorce,” the source told the entertainment portal.

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheated on each other claims Suchitra RBA

    According to a source, they filed for divorce mutually. There will be no arguments or hostility in court. "There will be no legal battles or mudslinging over divorce. They have both come to terms with the turn of circumstances in their lives and realised that they cannot be together. They respect each other. The insider emphasised that the procedure will be friendly.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on ATG

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on

    Dune Prophecy Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character Read on ATG

    'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS RBA

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS

    'Kannappa': Vishnu Manchu's film teaser to be launched at Cannes Film Festival RKK

    'Kannappa': Vishnu Manchu's film teaser to be launched at Cannes Film Festival

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details RBA

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details

    Recent Stories

    Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza, making it first international casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict AJR

    Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza, making it first international casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict

    PM Modi performs Ganga poojan at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi ahead of filing nomination papers (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi performs Ganga poojan at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi ahead of filing nomination papers (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 14: Check 18K, 22K and 24K market prices anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 14: Check 18K, 22K and 24K market prices

    Gold rate on May 14: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city? AJR

    Gold rate on May 14: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city?

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on ATG

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon