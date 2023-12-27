Entertainment

Salman Khan's Net Worth: Car collection, properties, income, and more

Salman Khan's net worth will be a staggering $350 million (Rs 2850 crore) in 2023. He makes a mind-boggling Rs 220 crore per year and around Rs 16 crore monthly.

Salman Khan's income

His primary sources of income include brand endorsements, films, and the TV show Bigg Boss, which he hosts. He charges a stunning 6-7 crores for each brand endorsement.

Salman Khan's Car Collections

Salman Khan has Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz GL 350 CDI, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Mulsanne, BMW X6, and Audi RS7.

Salman Khan's properties

Salman owns several luxurious properties in India and Dubai. His most famous home is a 1 BHK apartment in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai.

Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Khan also owns a 150-acre plot in Panvel, with three bungalows, a swimming pool, and a gym. He also has a beach house in Gorai, Mumbai, and an apartment in Burj Pacific, Dubai.

Salman Khan's fee

Salman Khan's salary for a single film is estimated at around 50–100 crore. He is India’s highest-paid actor. 

Salman Khan's Being Human

His nonprofit “Being Human” supports social concerns and rural residents. His taxes are among the highest in the nation.

