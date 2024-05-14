Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character; Read on

    Tabu joins Max series 'Dune: Prophecy' as Sister Francesca. Series, inspired by 'Sisterhood of Dune,' undergoes changes. Premiere date yet to be set

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 14, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    Indian actress Tabu has been confirmed to star in a pivotal recurring role in the upcoming Max series, 'Dune: Prophecy.' Renowned for her acclaimed performances in the Indian film industry, Tabu's addition to the cast brings a wealth of talent and experience to the highly anticipated international series.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

    According to a report by Variety, 'Dune: Prophecy' has been in development since 2019, undergoing various transformations, including a creative overhaul in 2023. Despite these changes, the series remains eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. However, an official premiere date for the series is yet to be announced, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting further updates.

    In 'Dune: Prophecy,' Tabu is set to portray the character Sister Francesca, one of the lead roles in the series. As the narrative unfolds, Sister Francesca's character is poised to play a significant role, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline. Inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune,' penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, the series promises to captivate audiences with its richly imagined world and compelling characters.

    Tabu's involvement in 'Dune: Prophecy' marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career, as she ventures into the realm of international television. With her impressive repertoire of performances and versatile acting skills, Tabu is primed to deliver a memorable portrayal that resonates with viewers on a global scale.

    ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS

    As anticipation continues to build for the premiere of 'Dune: Prophecy,' Tabu's casting adds further excitement to the project. With her talent and star power, she is sure to elevate the series to new heights, solidifying its status as a must-watch production in the realm of television entertainment.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
