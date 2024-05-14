Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat, performs Ganga aarti before nomination filing in Varanasi |WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commenced his nomination filing for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency with prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commenced his nomination filing for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency with prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, where he performed aarti amidst the recitation of Vedic mantras. The PM also performed aarti at the iconic Ghat, which is renowned for its daily evening Ganga Aarti ceremony, where priests perform rituals and prayers amidst a vibrant spectacle of lights and music.

    Accompanied by several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, Modi is expected to proceed to the collectorate for the formal filing. Notable attendees include Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar.

    Additionally, chief ministers from various states are anticipated to join the event. Following the nomination process, Modi will convene with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre. Varanasi's voting is slated for the seventh phase on June 1st.

    On Monday, PM Modi held a dazzling roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term.

    "I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. I had said that Maa Ganga had called me. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today Maa Ganga has adopted me)," he said on X.

    Modi, who initially ran from Varanasi in 2014 as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is now vying for a third consecutive term from the seat, with voting scheduled for June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

    Amidst a sea of saffron, Modi's procession traveled six kilometers before arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where he offered prayers.

    Modi expressed his gratitude for the incredible warmth and affection shown by the people.

    "During the period of the Congress and INDI alliance, this city of spirituality and faith was always neglected, but we are working day and night with the resolution of building a divine and grand Kashi. I have to do a lot more in the third term of the NDA government for this parliamentary constituency that resides in my heart," Modi said in a post on X

    "As a servant of the people, it has always been my endeavour to make the lives of the people of Kashi easier. I am confident that a developed Varanasi will make an invaluable contribution to fulfilling the resolution of a developed India along with a developed Uttar Pradesh. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I will always remain dedicated to the service of his Kashi. Jai Baba Vishwanath!," PM said in his post on X.

    As Modi's convoy traversed the barricaded roads, crowds gathered on balconies and rooftops, many waving saffron flags, balloons, and small "trishuls." Cultural performances graced small stages set up along the route, while cutouts of prominent figures from Kashi adorned various spots.

    Representatives from diverse communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil, and Punjabi, greeted Modi at 100 designated points across 11 zones along the roadshow route.

    Two hours after commencing from the Malviya Chauraha in Varanasi's Lanka area, the prime minister arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where he offered prayers.

    Modi earlier also shared a video of the roadshow on the social media platform 'X' and said, "Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable."

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
