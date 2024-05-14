Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on

    Tamil composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer-wife Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years, citing irreconcilable differences

    Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 14, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Tamil composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his singer-wife Saindhavi have announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The joint statement, made on May 13, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their decision. Rumors about their marital issues had been circulating recently, making their announcement a surprise to many fans.

    GV Prakash Kumar shared a statement on his social media page, expressing that after careful consideration, they had chosen to part ways for the sake of their mental well-being while maintaining mutual respect. Both GV Prakash and Saindhavi appealed for privacy and understanding from the media, friends, and fans during this challenging period.

    The couple, who fell in love during their school years, tied the knot in 2013 after nearly a decade of courtship. They have a daughter named Avni, born in April 2020.

    GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work as a music director, has also ventured into acting and film production, earning numerous awards. Saindhavi, on the other hand, is a talented playback singer who has lent her voice to songs composed by GV Prakash and others.

    ALSO READ: 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character; Read on

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dune Prophecy Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character Read on ATG

    'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu to join upcoming science fiction series in a recurring character; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS RBA

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS

    'Kannappa': Vishnu Manchu's film teaser to be launched at Cannes Film Festival RKK

    'Kannappa': Vishnu Manchu's film teaser to be launched at Cannes Film Festival

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details RBA

    Is Vaishnavi Gowda in trouble? Kannada actress fined for traffic rule violation; read details

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 14: Check 18K, 22K and 24K market prices anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 14: Check 18K, 22K and 24K market prices

    Gold rate on May 14: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city? AJR

    Gold rate on May 14: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city?

    Bengaluru: 1000 trees fall in 7 days as heavy rains wreaks havoc, BBMP set to auction trunks from spot vkp

    Bengaluru: 1000 trees fall in 7 days as heavy rains wreaks havoc, BBMP set to auction trunks from spot

    PoK unrest: Call for 'Azadi' from Pakistan rises as tensions escalate over economic crisis (WATCH) AJR

    PoK unrest: Call for 'Azadi' from Pakistan rises as tensions escalate over economic crisis (WATCH)

    US warns of 'potential risk of sanctions' after India, Iran sign Chabahar Port deal (WATCH) snt

    US warns of 'potential risk of sanctions' after India, Iran sign Chabahar port deal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon