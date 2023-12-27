Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Dunki Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan's film has received much appreciation since its release. However, the picture had a small drop on its debut Tuesday.

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, has received much love and acclaim since its December 21 release. Within a few days of its release, the film had already grossed over Rs 130 crore in India. On the other hand, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film had its first decrease at the box office on the sixth day. On its first Tuesday in India, the film allegedly grossed Rs 10.25 crore net.

According to Sacnilk.com, Dunki had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 22.28 percent on December 26, 2023. Its present valuation is Rs 140.20 crore. Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's non-holiday release, had a strong first day at the box office. On its first day, the film earned Rs 30 crore, making it SRK's third release of the year. During the advance bookings, the film collected Rs 15.41 crore.

Despite doing well, Dunki fell short of the opening day records set by Shah Rukh's previous two films, Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on its first day, while Jawan made Rs 74.50 across all languages in India.

Dunki was Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's debut collaboration. The plot concentrates around a group of pals who desire to go overseas, showing their difficulties on the Donkey Flight.

About Dunki:

'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film, and it is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.