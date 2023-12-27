Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Dunki Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan's film has received much appreciation since its release. However, the picture had a small drop on its debut Tuesday.

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, has received much love and acclaim since its December 21 release. Within a few days of its release, the film had already grossed over Rs 130 crore in India. On the other hand, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film had its first decrease at the box office on the sixth day. On its first Tuesday in India, the film allegedly grossed Rs 10.25 crore net.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Dunki had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 22.28 percent on December 26, 2023. Its present valuation is Rs 140.20 crore. Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's non-holiday release, had a strong first day at the box office. On its first day, the film earned Rs 30 crore, making it SRK's third release of the year. During the advance bookings, the film collected Rs 15.41 crore.

    Despite doing well, Dunki fell short of the opening day records set by Shah Rukh's previous two films, Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on its first day, while Jawan made Rs 74.50 across all languages in India.

    Dunki was Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's debut collaboration. The plot concentrates around a group of pals who desire to go overseas, showing their difficulties on the Donkey Flight.

    About Dunki:
    'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film, and it is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gives major update on Jr NTR-starrer release date, details here RKK

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    Recent Stories

    Israel embassy blast 2 suspects caught on CCTV revenge letter found advisory issued for Israelis in India gcw

    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, 'revenge' letter found

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi visibility almost zero flights diverted trains delayed gcw

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon