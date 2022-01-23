Palak Tiwari looks 'too hot to handle' in these pics from her latest shoot

Palak Tiwari looks ravishing as always in her multi-coloured floral bralette ensemble that can be your inspiration for a summer date.

Image: Chris Rathore

Palak Tiwari has been riding high on success ever since she featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s superhit song, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. Her fan following on social media has grown by leaps and bounds. She often posts pictures on her social media handles that set the temperature soaring.

Recently, Palak Tiwari posted a fresh set of pictures on her Instagram profile. The pictures were from a shoot with photographer Chris Rathore. Palak has worn a floral printed bralette and a mini skirt for the photoshoot. Her sunkissed pictures from the shoot have set the fashion goals for the summer season.

The floral bralette set that Palak Tiwari wore for the shoot was largely in the shades of pink, purple and light, with black colour making up for the background. The set had a fine print of flowers all over it in multiple colours.

To complete her look, she opted for nude lips, subtle make-up and wavy hair. Her ensemble serves as a perfect inspiration for a sunny lunch date. And if you have been planning to hit the beach with your friends, even then you can consider wearing this breezy and pretty outfit.

The off-shoulder top that Palak Tiwari is wearing, comes with a sweetheart neckline. It comes with a ribbon in the front, puffed balloon sleeves, a rippled border and an inverted hem. The mini skirt that Palak Tiwari wore came in dual layers. With an elastic waistline, the short skirt flaunted her toned legs. The overall outfit of Palak showed the midriff of the 21-year-old star.

Ever since she posted pictures from the shoot, Palak Tiwari has been garnering too many likes and comments on her post. Among those who commented was Divya Agarwal who called Palak a ‘hottie in the comments.

Daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak has been in the news a lot lately. While her popularity grew since the release of Harddy Sandhu’s song, Palak was recently in news for speculations in regard to her personal life.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were recently seen together in Mumbai. Ibrahim and Palak were clicked by the photographers in Mumbai. In one of the videos posted by Viral Bhayani, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen sitting in a car together. While Ibrahim looked absolutely normal, Palak tried ways to hide her face. Now that the two have been spotted together, rumours regarding them being in a relationship have started doing rounds already.