    Celebs spotting: Pooja Hegde to Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora and more clicked in all style

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
    Presenting you the daily dossaire of celebrating spotting, here is what your favourites stars were up to on Saturday. Check out!

     

    From Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora to Emraan Hashmi to Kajal Devgan and more know what your favourite celebrity had been upto on Saturday. Bringing you your daily dose of celebrity spotting,.
     

    Pooja Hegde was clicked outside her Pilates class post a workout session. She was seen in a taupe coloured cropped tank top and tights. Pooja Pooja carried a Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi Pochette worth Rs 1,80,570.
     

    Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a green co-ord set, her hair was tied back into a ponytail. The actress completed her airport look with white sneakers and a mask.
     

    Malaika Arora was spotted at Amrita Arora house in Bandra in a white short dress with matching boots. She looked perfect as she posed for the cameras.

    Kajol Devgan was clicked at Salon in Bandra. Last week she was seen celebrating Lohri with son Yug and other members of the Devgan family at their house.

    Emraan Hashmi was spotted in Bandra donning all black. Emraan Hashmi recently shared his new film poster Selfiee. The film also features Akshay Kumar.

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was clicked outside a salon in Bandra. Last year she was seen in recently seen in the horror film 'Chhorii' on Amazon Prime Video. She is now set to appear in Chhorii 2. 

    Ranveer Singh was spotted in a casual look his Gucci hoodie that he donned today is of 950 Euros (INR 80, 226, approx). He teamed it up with black jeans and matching sneakers. Singh also put a cool sunglasses with a yellow frame.

    Shreyas Talpade was seen talking to the media at the airport. Talpade dubbed Allu Arjun's Pushpa in the Hindi version, when the paparazzi asked him to mouth the famous introductory line of the film, he said, "Arey Pushpa naam sunn ke flower samjhe kya....fire hai main."."

