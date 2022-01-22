  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby girl through surrogacy

    Priyanka Jonas and Nick Jonas have become parents. The couple announced the news on their respective social media handles.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby through surrogacy drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Good news for all the fans of celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The Global couple announced that they've become parents to their first baby through surrogacy.

    A post announcing the arrival of their baby was put up on the respective social media handles of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Without revealing much details of their baby, the couple post a statement that said they are 'overjoyed' to confirm that they have become parents to a baby through a surrogate mother.

    In their statement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas requested everyone to respect their privacy during their special time as they want to focus on their family.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    Earlier in November, Priyanka Chopra has said that Nick Jonas were the only Jonas who had not have a baby yet. She went on to add that she has a big 'announcement' to make. While many expected her to speak of her pregnancy, Priyanka had instead pulled off a joke while she said all of this at the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which was aired in November on Netflix.

    In December, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed three years of their marriage last month. The two had got married in a traditional Indian wedding as well as a white wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Their wedding was an extravagant affair that saw the who's-who of Hollywood and Bollywood attending the ceremonies that were held over a period of three days. They also had multiple receptions in Mumbai, New Delhi, and the United States of America.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    While they got married in the year 2018, they started talking in 2016. It had all started on Twitter after Nick Jonas slipped into Priyanka Chopra's DM. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018 with Tiffany's ring. The couple made their relationship official only in August 2018.
     

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends RCB

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    Ibrahim Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch) RCB

    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche RCB

    Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash; actor's GMC SUV rolled over onto Porsche

    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy RCB

    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    Recent Stories

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends RCB

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi surprised at BSP chief Mayawati's silence; talks on Congress' strategy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to Ravichandran Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to R Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price

    Ibrahim Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch) RCB

    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items - ADT

    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items

    Recent Videos

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon