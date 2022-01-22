Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby girl through surrogacy

Good news for all the fans of celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The Global couple announced that they've become parents to their first baby through surrogacy.

A post announcing the arrival of their baby was put up on the respective social media handles of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Without revealing much details of their baby, the couple post a statement that said they are 'overjoyed' to confirm that they have become parents to a baby through a surrogate mother.

In their statement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas requested everyone to respect their privacy during their special time as they want to focus on their family.

Earlier in November, Priyanka Chopra has said that Nick Jonas were the only Jonas who had not have a baby yet. She went on to add that she has a big 'announcement' to make. While many expected her to speak of her pregnancy, Priyanka had instead pulled off a joke while she said all of this at the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which was aired in November on Netflix.

In December, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed three years of their marriage last month. The two had got married in a traditional Indian wedding as well as a white wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Their wedding was an extravagant affair that saw the who's-who of Hollywood and Bollywood attending the ceremonies that were held over a period of three days. They also had multiple receptions in Mumbai, New Delhi, and the United States of America.

While they got married in the year 2018, they started talking in 2016. It had all started on Twitter after Nick Jonas slipped into Priyanka Chopra's DM. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018 with Tiffany's ring. The couple made their relationship official only in August 2018.

