    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations

    Cillian Murphy celebrates his first Oscar nod for Best Actor in 'Oppenheimer.' Surprised but honored, he enjoyed the moment with family and cake. The film leads with 13 nominations, spanning multiple categories, marking a significant achievement

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Cillian Murphy has earned his inaugural Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his remarkable performance in 'Oppenheimer' at the 2024 Academy Awards. Despite widespread fan anticipation for a potential victory, the actor expressed his genuine surprise at the nomination. In a recent interview with Variety, Murphy shared that he was at his parents' home in Ireland with his wife when he received the news, and the quartet celebrated the moment with a leisurely tea and cake session.

    Grateful for living in a time zone that spared him from waking up at 5 a.m. for the announcement, Murphy reflected on the pleasant days he has spent at home. He specifically mentioned being in Cork city at his parents' house, where his mother went the extra mile to bake a sponge cake in honor of his Oscar nomination.

    ALSO READ: 'To the love of my life', Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania with romantic post [PICTURE]

    In response to the nomination, Murphy admitted, 'Words don’t really do it justice. I think the superlatives fail you at this point. I’m so truly honored and kind of overwhelmed. But most of all, proud of the movie, and proud that it has achieved so much. It exceeded all of our expectations, any of any of us who are involved in making this movie.' He added, “To be recognized by the Academy like we have been, it’s just kind of mind-blowing.”

    The competition in the Best Actor category includes Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro,' Colman Domingo for 'Rustin,' Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers,' and Jeffrey Wright in 'American Fiction.' 'Oppenheimer' leads the Oscar nominations with an impressive 13 nods, spanning various categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
