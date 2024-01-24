'To the love of my life', Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania with romantic post [PICTURE]

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrated wife Tania's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, showcasing their enduring love of almost three decades. Their love story, starting at an Italian cafe, led to a heartfelt proposal

On January 24th, the renowned Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrated his wife Tania Deol's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, showcasing their enduring love. The couple, who have been happily married for almost three decades, stand as one of the most cherished pairs in the Bollywood industry, blessed with two children.

In a romantic gesture, Bobby shared a beautiful picture on Instagram as the clock struck midnight on Tania's birthday. The image captured a moment of pure happiness, with Bobby holding Tania close, both radiating joy. Accompanying the post was a simple yet heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life."

Bobby Deol, known for actively sharing glimpses of his life on social media, consistently expresses his deep love for his wife. Their enduring affection for each other remains unwavering, creating an awe-inspiring example of a lasting Bollywood love story.

The love story of Bobby and Tania began at Trattoria, a renowned Italian cafe in Mumbai’s Hotel President, during a party with friends. Instantly captivated by Tania's beauty, Bobby, the Animal actor, took determined steps to know more about her. With the assistance of friends, he obtained Tania’s phone number and mustered the courage to ask her out.

Impressed by Bobby's sincere efforts, Tania agreed to the date, laying the foundation for the blossoming of their love story. As they spent more time together, their connection deepened, leading to Bobby realizing that Tania was the one. Choosing a heartfelt and nostalgic setting, he proposed to her at the very location where they first met, creating an unforgettable moment.

They got married in May 30 1996, surrounded by the blessings of family and friends. Since then, the couple has built a happy life together, welcoming two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, into their family in 2002 and 2004, respectively.