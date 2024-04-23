Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap

Babu Namboothiri is well-known for his villain and character roles, including Thangal in Thoovanathumbikal (1987), Ajith, the main antagonist in Nirakkoottu (1985) and many more.

Malayalam actor Babu Namboothiri is returning to the film industry after a long gap. Director MA Nishad, who previously helmed Iyer Kanda Dubai, has revealed his upcoming project. The film, named Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam, stars Shine Tom Chacko, Mukesh, Vani Viswanath, Samuthirakani, and Ashokan in prominent parts. KV Abdul Nazar is producing the film under the name Benzy Productions. Babu Namboothiri will play a major part in the film.

The shooting for Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam began on Monday( April 22) in Kottayam. The film, a pure investigative criminal thriller, revolves around a parent and a senior police officer. Abdul Nasser is producing this film through Benzi Productions. The Minister for Cooperation, VN Vasavan, began the filming with a small ceremony at Kottayam PWD Rust House, conducting the puja ceremony.

Babu Namboothiri is well-known for his villain and character roles, including Thangal in Thoovanathumbikal (1987), Ajith, the main antagonist in Nirakkoottu (1985), a devious lawyer in Jagratha, and Madhava Menon, an evil businessman and drug dealer, in Cheriya Lokavum Valiya Manushyarum.

He is a retired Chemistry Professor and Head of Department at Deva Mata College Kuravilangad, as well as an Indian cinema and TV actor who has appeared in over 100 Malayalam films and many serials.



