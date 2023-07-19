Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination

    AI-generated images imagine the cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' directed by 'Oppenheimer' fame Christopher Nolan, sparking creativity and curiosity among internet users.

    What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination snt
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Renowned director Christopher Nolan, known for his dark and intense thrillers, is eagerly awaiting the release of his biographical thriller film, Oppenheimer. On the other hand, the 'Hera Pheri' franchise has gained cult status as one of Bollywood's finest comedies. But what if these two worlds were to collide?

    An artist named Sahid used artificial intelligence (AI) to imagine what the cast of the iconic movie 'Hera Pheri' would look like if directed by Christopher Nolan. The highly anticipated third installment of the film series, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast, was envisioned in a new light.

    Through AI-generated images, the movie's actors, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Sharat Saxena, Johny Lever, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Khanna, and Manoj Joshi, were portrayed dressed in suits and donning somber expressions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

    The internet users were captivated by these stunning images and praised the artist's imaginative work. Some even humorously remarked that Nolan might not be able to create such a masterpiece movie, considering his reputation for darker themes.

    While the idea of a Nolan-directed 'Hera Pheri' intrigued many, some speculated that the film might lose its comedy essence under his direction.

    The excitement for 'Hera Pheri 3' is also buzzing as a picture from the sets of a promo shoot went viral. The sequel is said to continue the story from where 'Phir Hera Pheri' left off, but the shooting schedule is yet to be confirmed.

    Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer,' Nolan's highly anticipated film, is set to release on July 21. Based on the life of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project during World War II to create an atomic bomb, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

