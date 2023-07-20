Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy ate 'one almond per day' to look like Robert Oppenheimer, says co-star Emily Blunt

    Cillian Murphy's extraordinary metamorphosis for the part of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer' has been discussed by his co-star Emily Blunt. The Irish actor, well known for his part in 'Peaky Blinders,' underwent a stunning transformation to play the historical figure's involvement in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. While Cillian has remained tight-lipped about his metamorphosis, Emily Blunt has revealed some fascinating facts.

    Emily Blunt on Cillian Murphy transformation into Robert Oppenheimer: 
    Cillian Murphy's transformation for 'Oppenheimer' has wowed viewers, but the actor prefers to keep the secrets private. Emily, who plays Cillian's on-screen wife, recently revealed how Murphy became the main character. The actor did not reveal how much weight he shed or what nutritional modifications he made. Cillian has previously stated that his primary focus is on his performance rather than his physical change. The 'Peaky Blinders' star has also stated that his performance, not his weight reduction, should take the stage.

    In an interview, Emily recently revealed details about Cillian Murphy's physical change. Cillian got "so emaciated" while entirely committing himself to the job, she claimed. According to Emily, surviving on a meagre diet of only one nut each day was a hard undertaking. Cillian's dedication to the part is visible in his look. Though Cillian hasn't said how much weight he's lost, he has acknowledged to pushing himself to the limit during the transition. In his pursuit of authenticity, the actor pushed himself to the limit and experimented with fasting. Cillian's devotion to his work is apparent, but the toll it takes on his health raises serious concerns.

    The forthcoming film's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Cillian Murphy has generated early Oscar anticipation. Critics have lauded his outstanding performance. The actor has come a long way since his memorable portrayal as Tommy Shelby in the 'Peaky Blinders' television series. Cillian's performance influenced director Christopher Nolan so much that he left audiences stunned and genuinely affected.

    Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film written and directed by him. It is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2005 book 'American Prometheus' on J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." Cillian Murphy plays the title character.

