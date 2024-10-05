'One breath at a time...', Malaika Arora shares photo of her doing Yoga with her pet dog

Malaika Arora, renowned for her dedication to fitness, is navigating a challenging phase following her father Anil Mehta's passing. Despite the profound loss, the actress continues to find solace in yoga and share her journey online

Malaika Arora, known for her dedication to fitness, frequently shares her journey on social media to promote an active lifestyle. On Friday, the Bollywood star took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of her recent yoga session. In the shared image, Malaika was seen deep in meditation with her pet dog by her side, as sunlight illuminated her from behind.

Malaika is currently going through a difficult time following the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. The loss has deeply affected her and her family, and she has been taking time to grieve. Mehta was found outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, with multiple injuries, which were confirmed as the cause of his death in a post-mortem report. In his final moments, he reportedly reached out to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before switching off his phone. To honour his memory, Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, held a prayer meet in September, attended by family and close friends who offered their support.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been supporting Malaika, frequently visiting her Bandra residence. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika’s former partner, has also been seen offering his support during this difficult time. Despite reports of their breakup earlier in the year, Arjun has been by Malaika's side as she navigates her loss.

Recently, Malaika shared a manifestation quote from a Scorpio-themed page on her Instagram Story, stating that October would bring good things for Scorpio. This message comes as she looks forward to her 51st birthday on October 23, hoping for positivity during this challenging period. On Friday, she made her first public appearance since her father's death, attending a Navratri event hosted by a well-known jewellery brand.

