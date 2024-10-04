'Bramayugam' second in Letterboxd's top horror movies: Director says recognition due to 'compelling content'

Malayalam horror film 'Bramayugam' has secured the second position on Letterboxd's list of top horror films of 2024. The movie's director Rahul Sadasivan shares his thoughts on the film's critical success globally.

Malayalam movie 'Bramayugam' has achieved the impressive distinction of securing the second position on Letterboxd's list of top horror films for 2024, a platform renowned for serious global film discussions. Director Rahul Sadasivan shared with Asianet News Online that the film, produced on a budget of approximately 28 crores, has found its place amidst a sea of high-budget productions, primarily due to its compelling content.

Sadasivan expressed his joy at 'Bramayugam' being recognized in the international horror genre. He acknowledged that while budget constraints are a common challenge for Malayalam cinema, there was no need to compromise with this film. He emphasized that regardless of a director’s vision, support from production is crucial. "Whatever the film requires, it has been provided. Even if we had a budget of 100 crores, 'Bramayugam' only needed what it specifically asked for," he noted. He believes that storytelling should transcend budget limitations, highlighting the importance of crafting good narratives. 'Bramayugam' tells a folk tale deeply rooted in Malayalam culture, and Sadasivan attributed its acceptance by international audiences to its strong content rather than its financial backing.

The director also expressed optimism that the growing international interest in Malayalam cinema will be beneficial for the industry moving forward.

Letterboxd is a social networking platform where film enthusiasts from around the world share their opinions. Its film rankings based on user ratings garner significant attention. Topping the list of best horror films globally is the Hollywood film 'The Substance', followed by 'Bramayugam'. Other notable entries include Japan's 'Chime', Thailand's 'Dead Talents Society', American films 'Your Monster', 'Alien', 'Strange Darling', and 'I Saw The TV Glow', as well as Denmark's 'The Girl With The Needle' and Korea's 'Exhume'. Hindi film 'Stree 2' also made it into the top 25.

