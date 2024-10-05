Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif sparks health concern with her latest appearance at Navratri event [WATCH]

    Katrina Kaif turned heads at a Navratri event, making a stunning appearance in an embellished orange saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. While her look was widely praised, fans noticed a black patch on her arm, sparking speculation. The mysterious patch became a hot topic, with fans expressing curiosity and concern

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif recently caught everyone’s attention at a Navratri event, making a grand entrance in a beautifully embellished orange saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Known for her impeccable style, Katrina looked radiant as she embraced the festive spirit. However, beyond the praise for her attire, a curious detail caught the eyes of her fans—a black patch on her arm. This patch, which was prominently visible in photos and videos from the event, led to various speculations about its purpose.

    The actor was earlier seen at Kalina airport, heading to the event, and her appearance quickly sparked discussion on social media. While many admired her beauty and festive ensemble, some fans were concerned. One user questioned her well-being, while another speculated that it could be a medical patch.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika to Malaika Arora to Tovino Thomas and more attend Kalyanaraman Annual Navratri Puja

    As reported by Hindustan Times, the black patch on Katrina's arm is likely a diabetes patch used to monitor blood sugar levels. These patches, known as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), are typically used by individuals managing diabetes. CGMs track glucose levels throughout the day, eliminating the need for constant finger pricks. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding Katrina Kaif having diabetes, some fans suggested an alternative explanation. They speculated that it might be a fitness tracker, like Ultrahuman, which monitors not only blood sugar but also heart rate and sleep patterns, reflecting Katrina’s dedication to fitness.

    Diabetes patches are commonly used by individuals with type-1 diabetes and advanced type-2 diabetes to monitor their glucose levels continuously. This real-time data helps them manage their condition more effectively by making timely decisions regarding their insulin intake.

