'GOAT' ring: Thalapathy Vijay's latest photo takes social media by storm

Actor Vijay's Instagram post wearing a "GOAT" ring has gone viral with 1.7M likes. The ring was reportedly gifted by the producer of "Thalapathy 69," directed by H. Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and others.

Vijay is reportedly set to bid farewell to acting with his next film, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69', which is slated to begin shooting soon. The casting announcements for the film are currently being revealed. Meanwhile, a photo shared by Vijay on social media has gone viral.

In the image, Vijay is seen wearing a ring that reads "GOAT." The post has garnered an astonishing 1.7 million likes within just three hours, alongside approximately 60,000 comments. Vijay, who has previously showcased his influence on social media, quickly amassed 10 million followers after launching his Instagram account last year.

Currently, Vijay's Instagram boasts 12 million followers. He started his account in April of last year while filming 'Leo'.

Reports suggest that the "GOAT" ring was gifted to Vijay by the producer of 'Thalapathy 69'. This took place during a recent pooja ceremony held in Chennai for the film. The gift is believed to celebrate the success of his latest release, 'GOAT'.

The film 'Thalapathy 69' will be directed by H. Vinoth, with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Pooja previously starred opposite Vijay in 'Beast'. The cast also includes notable actors like Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Narein, and Priya Mani.

