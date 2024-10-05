Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 5, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 5 2024: Latest prices of 8gm 10gm gold updated here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 8:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 5, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,235/gm
    24k - Rs 7,597/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,880(22k)
                      Rs 60,776(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,350(22k)
                       Rs 75,970(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 4, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,235/gm
    24k - Rs 7,597/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,720(22k)
                      Rs 60,608(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,150(22k)
                       Rs 75,760(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 3, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,225/gm
    24k - Rs 7,586/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,800(22k)
                      Rs 60,688(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,250(22k)
                       Rs 75,860(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    October 2, 2024: Rs 7,215 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,576 for 24k

    October 1 2024: Rs 7,165 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,523 for 24k

    September 30, 2024: Rs 7,195 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,555 for 24k

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold close to Rs 57,000; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 4: Rate of 8 gram gold close to Rs 57,000; CHECK details

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth dmn

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth

    Kolkata Gold Rate today: 10 gm gold price surges; Durga puja to further make it further steep ATG

    Kolkata Gold Rate today: 10 gm gold price surges; Durga puja to further make it further steep

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold surges; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold surges; CHECK details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 3, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 3, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2024 day 3: 5 Stunning celebrity-inspired grey outfits you can't miss [PHOTOS] RTM

    Navratri 2024 day 3: 5 Stunning celebrity-inspired grey outfits you can't miss [PHOTOS]

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Haryana Assembly Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Votes, Voter turnout Congress BJP key political players AJR

    Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Voting underway to decide fate of key political players

    Saree Inspiration: Rani Mukerji's Dhunuchi Dance Looks for Durga Puja RBA

    Saree Inspiration: Rani Mukerji's Dhunuchi Dance Looks for Durga Puja

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon