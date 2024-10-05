Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'E-Pension system for police, focus on cybersecurity and recruitment': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized implementing the e-pension system, enhancing cybercrime awareness, and expediting police recruitment. He stressed improving coordination, timely file resolution, and modern equipment for police. The CM also addressed traffic congestion, railway incidents, and improving response times for PRV 112 vehicles.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    In a recent meeting with Additional Director General (ADG) level officers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized implementing the e-pension system for police personnel, ensuring timely promotions and postings according to qualifications. He stressed the need for modern equipment and enhanced training for officers.

    The CM highlighted the importance of improving communication across police units and ensuring the timely resolution of all files, with senior officers reporting punctually. He urged regular field visits and coordination to maintain law and order.

    Addressing cybercrime, the CM called for raising awareness through seminars and the swift establishment of cybercrime police stations. He also instructed officers to expedite the construction of the cyber forensic lab and ensure the cyber help desk's functionality across districts.

    Additionally, the CM expressed concern over incidents on railway tracks, urging better intelligence and coordination among security forces. He also emphasized improving the Women Power Line 1090 and ensuring the timely resolution of cases related to deceased dependents.

    The Chief Minister instructed the police department to release the results of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination by the month's end and prioritize the recruitment process for vacant positions.

    Efforts to reduce traffic congestion, enhance the PAC flood unit, and maintain regular health check-ups for officers were also discussed. The CM concluded by urging accountability for the performance of PRV 112 vehicles to improve response times further.

