Indian Railways alters schedule of Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express for passenger comfort; Read

Indian Railways has revised the Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express schedule, adding stops at key stations like Dharwad and Belagavi to enhance passenger convenience. The new timings aim to improve accessibility, benefiting commuters and boosting trade and tourism between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In response to growing demand, the Indian Railways has revised the schedule of the Vande Bharat Express between Hubballi and Pune, enhancing convenience for travellers. The Vande Bharat Express, known for connecting cities across the country swiftly, is highly valued for its modern services and timely arrivals. Among the Vande Bharat trains operating in Karnataka, the Hubballi-Pune route has become particularly important due to its connection with major towns and cities in both Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express, equipped with eight modern coaches, plays a crucial role in promoting trade and tourism between the two states. This train, which is now the 10th Vande Bharat service in Karnataka, has seen changes in both its schedule and stops, aimed at improving passenger convenience. Key stations along the route, such as Dharwad, Belagavi, Kolhapur, Miraj, Sangli, Satara, and Karad, have now been included as additional stops.



The revised schedule sees changes in the train’s departure and arrival timings, ensuring smoother travel experiences. Below are the new timings for the Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express:

Revised Timings:

- Hubballi to Pune Vande Bharat Express:

Departure from Hubballi: 5:00 AM

Arrival in Pune: 1:30 PM



- Pune to Hubballi Vande Bharat Express:

Departure from Pune: 2:15 PM

Arrival in Hubballi: 10:45 PM

Additionally, the train's updated station timings include:

- Belagavi:

Arrival: 8:15 AM

Departure: 8:20 AM



- Dharwad:

Arrival: 10:13 AM

Departure: 10:15 AM

These changes are intended to provide greater flexibility and comfort for passengers, with more stops making it easier to access key cities and towns between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The 530-seat Vande Bharat train continues to strengthen the cultural and historical ties between the two states, offering modern rail service to both residents and tourists.

