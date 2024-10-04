After Oscar entry, Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies premieres in Japan today!

The film, which is set in rural India, tells the story of two brides who become separated while traveling by train, setting off a string of complicated and unexpected events.

Laapataa Ladies, a film by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, has made quite a stir since its debut. The film has grabbed the hearts of viewers all over the world with its endearing tale and humor. The movie captivated hearts on the big screen, but its OTT debut also won viewers. With its premiere in Japan today, the movie has expanded its reach beyond national boundaries while still winning hearts.

With its recent release in Japan, Laapataa Ladies is sure to be a huge hit there as well. The movie is set to become popular in Japan following its brilliant run in India. Furthermore, after the movie's Oscar nomination, this is yet another accomplishment for it. Additionally, the movie took home the Best Film Critics' Choice Award from the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The film, which is still playing in theaters, was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions and was based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami. Screenplay and conversation are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has transcribed the remaining dialogue.

