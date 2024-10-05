36 Maoists neutralised by security forces along Dantewada border in Chhhattisgarh

In a significant triumph against Maoist insurgents, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) successfully neutralized 36 Maoists during a fierce encounter in the forests along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh.

In a significant development, security forces neutralized 36 Maoists during a high-intensity encounter in a forested region along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, sources confirmed. The joint operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), was initiated on Thursday (Oct 3), culminating in direct engagement at approximately 12:30 PM on Friday (Oct 4).

The operation resulted in the recovery of several assault rifles, including AK series variants and other high-caliber weaponry.

Acting on intelligence reports indicating a significant Maoist presence, joint operation teams were deployed to the villages of Govel, Nendur, and Thulthuli, falling under the jurisdiction of Orcha and Barsur police stations. The forces initiated extensive combing operations in these areas.

At noon on Friday, an intense encounter erupted in the forests near Nendur-Thulthuli. According to sources, exercising extreme caution, security forces are now in pursuit of a few remaining Maoists who have retreated further into the dense forest.

This encounter is one of the most significant victories for security forces in their ongoing battle against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh.

