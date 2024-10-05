Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    36 Maoists neutralised by security forces along Dantewada border in Chhhattisgarh

    In a significant triumph against Maoist insurgents, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) successfully neutralized 36 Maoists during a fierce encounter in the forests along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh.

    36 Maoists neutralised by security forces along Dantewada border in Chhhattisgarh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    In a significant development, security forces neutralized 36 Maoists during a high-intensity encounter in a forested region along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, sources confirmed. The joint operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), was initiated on Thursday (Oct 3), culminating in direct engagement at approximately 12:30 PM on Friday (Oct 4).

    The operation resulted in the recovery of several assault rifles, including AK series variants and other high-caliber weaponry.

    Acting on intelligence reports indicating a significant Maoist presence, joint operation teams were deployed to the villages of Govel, Nendur, and Thulthuli, falling under the jurisdiction of Orcha and Barsur police stations. The forces initiated extensive combing operations in these areas.

    At noon on Friday, an intense encounter erupted in the forests near Nendur-Thulthuli. According to sources, exercising extreme caution, security forces are now in pursuit of a few remaining Maoists who have retreated further into the dense forest. 

    This encounter is one of the most significant victories for security forces in their ongoing battle against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways alters schedule of Hubballi Pune Vande Bharat Express for passenger comfort Read vkp

    Indian Railways alters schedule of Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express for passenger comfort; Read

    E Pension system for police focus on cybersecurity and recruitment UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

    'E-Pension system for police, focus on cybersecurity and recruitment': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Haryana Assembly Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Votes, Voter turnout Congress BJP key political players AJR

    Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Voting underway to decide fate of key political players

    Jharkhand Police Gear Up for Peaceful Elections with Specialized Training

    Jharkhand Police Gear Up for Peaceful Elections with Specialized Training

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production dmn dmn

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways alters schedule of Hubballi Pune Vande Bharat Express for passenger comfort Read vkp

    Indian Railways alters schedule of Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express for passenger comfort; Read

    Katrina Kaif sparks health concern with her latest appearance at Navratri event [WATCH] ATG

    Katrina Kaif sparks health concern with her latest appearance at Navratri event [WATCH]

    E Pension system for police focus on cybersecurity and recruitment UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

    'E-Pension system for police, focus on cybersecurity and recruitment': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 5 2024: Latest prices of 8gm 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 5, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Navratri 2024 day 3: 5 Stunning celebrity-inspired grey outfits you can't miss [PHOTOS] RTM

    Navratri 2024 day 3: 5 Stunning celebrity-inspired grey outfits you can't miss [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon