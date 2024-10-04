Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Joker: Folie à Deux': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's sequel falls short, critics unimpressed with the film

    Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie à Deux has hit theaters and the film, a sequel to the 2019 smash Joker, received negative Rotten Tomatoes ratings even before its release.

    'Joker: Folie a Deux': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's sequel falls short, critics unimpressed with the film
    Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie à Deux has hit theaters and the film, a sequel to the 2019 smash Joker, received negative Rotten Tomatoes ratings even before its release. The film now has a 39% approval rating from professional critics, based on 166 reviews. This "rotten" score is significantly lower than the 69% "fresh" score of 2019's Joker, which earned more than nearly $1 billion in worldwide box office revenue and 11 Oscar nominations. In contrast to the original picture, Joker 2 is a jukebox musical, which appears to be the most divisive feature among critics. Viewers believed that all of the musical scenes in the sequel were unneeded and bogged down the action.

    Days after the film's premiere, viewers' verdict appears to be matching critics' thoughts, as the Popcornmeter for Joker 2 remains at 38%. For those who are unaware, Popcornmeter is based on audience reviews. Previously known as Audience Score, it was renamed Popcornmeter in August 2024. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus review reads, "Joaquin Phoenix's eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga's wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve."

    Joker 2 takes place after the events of the previous film. The Joker, also known as Arthur Fleck, is currently awaiting trial in an asylum. As the tale progresses, he eventually meets his true love, Harley Quinn, and is set free. Aside from Joaquin and Lady Gaga, the film boasts important performances by Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz. Joker 2 premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September to a standing ovation.

