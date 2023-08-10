OMG 2 vs Gadar 2: Yami Gautam compares clash With Barbenheimer, expects audiences will watch both films

Gadar 2 and OMG 2, two much awaited sequels, prepare for their simultaneous release on August 11. As these two much anticipated movies prepare to visit theatres, fans are giddy with anticipation. In any case, Yami Gautam, who will appear in OMG 2, gave her opinion on how the two sequels might compete before the movie's debut. Yami expressed her desire for viewers to like both flicks in an exclusive chat with ETimes.I have a picture of (Gadar 2) cutout. with the hand pump, I will post it, and will wish Sunny sir. We all are his fans, and we all love him. We all have watched Gadar (Ek Prem Katha) in theatres, and I am wishing, the more the better for the audience. Gadar 2 has its own audience, we have our own audience. I hope the audience watches both films.”

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video

Speaking of the issues OMG 2 encountered following the publication of the trailer, Yami remarked, "When one watches this film, they will see that there is nothing suspicious in this film. In this movie, a highly significant and delicate issue is brought up, particularly in relation to children's education. The entire topic has been masterfully handled in the format of a courtroom drama. This movie has a lot of humour and enjoyment, and I'm glad to have a part in it.

Yami further expressed her desire that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will serve as India's interpretation of Barbenheimer, a phrase coined by viewers of Oppenheimer and Barbie. The flicks have sparked a lot of fan interest. The day of the simultaneous release of both films. Fans are anticipating the long-awaited sequel Gadar 2 since it features the 22-year reunion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Like its predecessor, it is expected to be a blockbuster. However, Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2, which opens on August 11, will present fierce competition at the box office. Sunny Deol stated in an interview with ETimes that it is pointless to compare quality films. According to Pankaj Tripathi, this is a significant story, and the movie was done sensitively and with all necessary measures. Many disputes started to flare up recently when the movie's teaser was released. I really wanted to stand up and ask everyone to view the movie first before making judgements.

While promoting the film. Yami wore a ₹44k Bandhej silk suit earlier donned by Deepika Padukone. Yesterday, Yami Gautam appeared in public to promote her next movie, OMG 2, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar. For the occasion, Yami donned a deep purple Bandhej silk suit ensemble, accessorised simply but effectively. Her ethnic attire brought to mind a rani pink version of a very similar ensemble Deepika Padukone wore.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven Season 2 LEAKED: Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin's web series OUT on torrent sites