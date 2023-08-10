Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video

Beyond her acting, Parineeti Chopra is renowned for her soulful voice, often serenading songs on social media. She recently delighted fans by singing 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' from 'Mamta,' showcasing her multifaceted talent once more---by Amrita Ghosh

Parineeti Chopra, renowned for her acting prowess, has also captured hearts with her soulful singing. Her recent rendition of the classic song 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' from the movie 'Mamta' has once again showcased her incredible versatility. Parineeti's emotive voice breathed new life into the song, drawing fans into a wave of nostalgia and deep emotions.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a heartfelt video of her singing 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum.' The original song, featuring the unmatched voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Suman Kalyanpuri, has been given a fresh perspective by the multi-talented actress. In her caption, Parineeti aptly described certain songs as not just melodies, but feelings. The video concludes with a charming expression that perfectly captures her personality.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven Season 2 LEAKED: Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin's web series OUT on torrent sites

Parineeti has previously treated her followers to several singing performances on her Instagram handle. She has also once sung the iconic song ‘Tu jhoom’ which was originally sung by Abida parveen and Naseebo lal.

Fans quickly expressed their admiration for Parineeti's singing. One user commented, saying, "You're a much better singer than some of the so-called singers." Another user showed their respect by commenting, "Pressing the respect button for Parineeti." A third fan was thoroughly impressed, exclaiming, "Oh my God!! Wow!! This was absolutely amazing."

Also Read: Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

On the personal front, Parineeti is engaged to the young AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. She got engaged this year in a very intimate ceremony at Delhi. It was attended by members of the family majorly. Her sister Priyanka Chopra too took part in the celebrations. While the wedding details are still unfolding, the couple's bond is clearly strong, and their upcoming wedding is anticipated to take place in Delhi due to the lack of a finalized venue in Rajasthan.