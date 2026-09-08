J&K CM Omar Abdullah met 'Mirzapur' stars Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu at the International Film Festival of J&K. He urged filmmakers to use the new film policy, offering subsidies and incentives for shooting and hiring local talent in the region.

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, interacted with the lead cast of 'Mirzapur' at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Omar Abdullah was joined by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu in Srinagar.

Actors Share Aspirations, CM Expresses Wish

During the interaction, Divyendu expressed his wish to play the role of a local man from Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the culture of the place. "I would like to play the character of a local man from here. In the past, in Hindi films, people used to come to Kashmir for songs, but it's high time to portray the characters and culture of Kashmir in the movies," said Divyendu during the interaction.

During the interaction, Omar Abdullah also hilariously expressed his wish to watch Pankaj Tripathi in a romantic role instead of a violent character. "I wish to see Pankaj Tripathi in a role which doesn't promote violence and abuse. I want to see him in a romantic role," said Omar Abdullah during the interaction.

Pankaj Tripathi has gained fame in Bollywood with his roles in 'Mirzapur' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', showcasing the actor performing violent roles. The actor was last seen in the film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' which also starred Divyendu, Ravi Kishan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. It is currently running in the theatres.

CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first edition of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. During the inauguration, the CM also felicitated veteran filmmakers, including Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others.

J&K Film Policy to Boost Cinema

CM Omar Abdullah also addressed the attendees and shared how the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir provides financial subsidies and other incentives to the filmmakers who use J-K as the prime destination for their movies. "In more recent times, cinema in Kashmir evolved to tell deeper, more nuanced and complex human narratives. Under our comprehensive Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, we aim to transform J&K from a beautiful location into one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations. We offer substantial financial subsidies for filmmakers who shoot in J&K. Whether you are an independent filmmaker making your debut feature or a major global studio, the government offers direct financial support linked to shooting days and local expenditure," Omar Abdullah said.

The CM also urged filmmakers to hire the "local artists, technicians and crew members" to generate employment and highlight the rich heritage of J-K. "We actively support films that hire local artists, technicians and crew members. If your film features local talent or highlights the rich heritage of J&K, additional incentives are provided. We are treating cinema not merely as entertainment but as an official industry—one that generates employment, nurtures young talent and brings global cultures together.

To our foreign and national delegates, carry your piece of J&K back in your hearts. Tell your fellow filmmakers that Jammu and Kashmir is open, safe, vibrant, and eager to welcome your crews," said Omar Abdullah.

During the inauguration, Omar Abdullah also facilitated the veteran filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Sriram Raghavan, Santosh Sivan and others. The festival will conclude on September 10. It is supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). (ANI)