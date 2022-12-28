Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023

Mani Ratnam directorial magnum opus film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram, will be releasing in theatres in April 2023. The makers announced the same on Twitter. The excitement of film connoisseurs is at an all-time high.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi, will open in theatres in 2023. The makers announced the same on Wednesday. It means that the sequel will drop on theatre screens in a span of nearly seven months after the first part, which debuted in cinemas this September 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a period drama film. The film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, is directed by noted director Mani Ratnam. One of the most awaited pan-Indian films of 2023, Ponniyin Selvan 2, has created a buzz since its announcement. Ponniyin Selvan 2, is produced by Mani Ratnam in collaboration with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banner.

The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, dropped this exciting news on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Their tweet revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 2, will be released in theatres by April 28, 2023. The banner also dropped a video for re-introducing the fans to the main cast. The tweet caption read, "The tweet read: "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN."

The Ponniyin Selvan franchise, is being termed by critics and fans as a complete game-changer for the Tamil film industry. Its cast is headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi, among others. The first part collected nearly Rs 500 crore at the global box office to emerge as a big hit. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews. Several of the critics praised the sincere performances. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. Ponniyin Selvan 2, the sequel to Ponniyin Selvan I, is expected to be bigger and better than the first part of the film.

The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, and the fifteenth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Nonetheless, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the US, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. Ponniyin Selvan I is the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie in the USA behind Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2.