Maharashtra Cyber, with CM Devendra Fadnavis and stars like Pankaj Tripathi and Sonali Bendre, launched the 'Digital Arrest' short film and '1930' anthem to raise awareness against cybercrime and promote the official helpline in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cyber Launches 'Digital Arrest' Film and '1930' Anthem

Maharashtra Cyber launched a cyber-awareness short film 'Digital Arrest' and the '1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem' at an event held in Mumbai on Wednesday, where several celebrities marked their attendance. '1930' is the cyber helpline number. Having contributed to the short film and the '1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem', celebrities like Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Mangesh Desai, and Samay Raina graced the event along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Public Awareness Key to Curbing Cybercrime: Fadnavis

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis emphasised the significance of public awareness as the most effective way to curb cybercrime. He added that such messages can be conveyed to citizens through artists, actors, and singers.

The celebrities were also felicitated at the event for their contribution to the 'Digital Arrest' cyber-awareness short film and the '1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem'.

Pictures from the event were also shared on the social media handle of Maharashtra CMO. https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/2092572906614313319

'It's Important to Spread Awareness': Ashish Vidyarthi

Speaking to ANI, actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared his thoughts on the need to bring more cyber awareness. "I feel that we all use technology to make our lives easier, and people use it to destroy the lives of ordinary people. I think this campaign is important so that you stop this crime from happening. It's important to spread awareness that there is no such thing as digital arrest. The films that are being made, the apps that are being announced, that is such a wonderful thing. People will finally know about the ongoing big scam," he said.

CM's Appeal: Contact '1930' for Cyber Fraud

Fadnavis also appealed to citizens not to fall prey to any tactics of cyber criminals and asked them to immediately contact the cyber helpline number '1930' in case of cyber fraud. "Cyber criminals dupe citizens by frightening and intimidating them in the name of police, the CBI, or judges. Citizens must not fall prey to any such tactics and should immediately contact the cyber helpline number '1930' in case of cyber fraud," he appealed.