    Nora Fatehi releases her first international music video as a solo singer; Sexy in my dress, song out!

    Nora Fatehi, the talented dancer and singer, has delighted her fans with the release of her first-ever international music video as a solo artist. The song, titled 'Sexy in my Dress,' is now available on her official YouTube channel, captivating listeners with its Latin urban vibe--- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi, the renowned dancer and singer, has recently released her debut international music video as a solo artist titled "Sexy in my Dress." The highly anticipated song is now available on her official YouTube channel. With its Latin urban vibe, the track showcases Nora's captivating voice and mesmerizing dance moves. The music video, directed by Moroccan director Abderrafia el Abdioui, is visually stunning, utilizing vibrant colors and a fun concept. This project also marks Nora's first venture as a solo singer and sees her taking on the role of producer once again.

    The teaser for "Sexy in my Dress," released earlier in the week, effectively captured the essence of the song, generating excitement among Nora's fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. Having already achieved global fame through her flawless performances, this single is yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

    Expressing her joy, Nora Fatehi says, "It feels amazing to start a new year in my career with my first solo venture as a singer, 'Sexy in my Dress.' This truly international track embodies my feminine spirit. The process of shooting and producing the music video was an incredible experience, and my team put their heart and soul into it. We aimed for a Latin pop vibe, and the dancers delivered outstanding performances! I'm thrilled with the outcome of this project, and I feel immensely proud of myself for making it happen despite all challenges. I can't wait to see everyone dancing to this song and sharing it with their friends."

    Nora Fatehi's versatility and exceptional talent continue to leave others in awe, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Watch the song here: 

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
