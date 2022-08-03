Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas loves changing his daughter's diaper; know when Priyanka Chopra will reveal Malti's face

    Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would not have to wait too long to see their baby Malti for the first time. According to Madhu Chopra, Malti's maternal grandmother opens up some inside details

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' are dying to catch the first glimpse of their little girl, Malti, and according to the latest reports, the day is coming soon. Dr Madhumalti Chopra, known as Madhu Chopra, the grandmother of Malt, revealed some adorable things about baby Malti's father, Nick Jonas. She said that Nick Jonas is a perfect dad and husband. 

    She said, "Nick Jonas loves bathing Malti and changing her diapers." She heaped praise on her son-in-law, highlighting what a hands-on dad he is; he enjoys bathing little Malti and changing her diapers. However, Madhu proudly stated that that's her job when massaging the toddler.

    For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did give the public a glimpse of their baby when they shared a photo of the three of them for Mother's Day 2022 on Instagram. Still, their daughter's face was purposefully hidden with the use of a heart-shaped virtual sticker. When the topic turned to after the public could see baby Malti's face, Madhu Chopra said it might happen when she is a year old. 

    Priyanka Chopra is in Poland, serving as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador and meeting children in foster care as part of the UNICEF and other charities' "Unbreakable Ukraine" campaign. The actor shared many photos and videos as she interacted with children who were brought under special care due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, which started in February this year. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka called herself privileged as she got to spend this time with the kids. Also, the actress shared many photos and videos on her Instagram story. Earlier, we saw the actress breaking down in a video after she heard the refugees’ stories.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
