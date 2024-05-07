Lifestyle

Travelling to Ooty and Kodaikanal? Get your e-passes now; Here's How

The Tamil Nadu government has stated that tourists intending to visit the state's hill stations like the Ooty and Kodaikanal this summer must obtain an e-pass for entry.

Why do you need an e-pass?

Given the large influx of tourists these areas see during peak seasons, the Madras HC issued a directive for an e-pass to regulate entry of vehicles to Ooty & Kodaikanal.
 

How long the rule is valid?

The rule is valid from 6 May to 30 June 2024. 
 

How can you apply ?

Apply for an e-pass on the official website- epass.tnega.org. Submit details like the number of passengers, vehicle & fuel type, date of entry & exit, purpose of visit & address.
 

E-pass with QR code

The e-pass you receive will feature a QR code that will be checked at entry points in Kodaikanal and Ooty.
 

Who requires an e-pass?

E-passes are mandatory for all tourists driving into the hills of the Nilgiris, including Ooty & Kodaikanal. Locals & tourists coming via government buses do not require an e-pass.
 

No limit for e-passes

E-passes don’t serve as a restriction on entry–there is no limit on the number of e-passes to be issued. Govt will instead gather data on the number of vehicles entering the area.
 

When was the official portal launched?

 The official portal to apply for these e-passes was launched at 6 am on 6 May (Monday).

