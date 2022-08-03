Kendall Jenner shares lovey-dovey picture with Devin Booker from their vacay

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and supermodel Kendall Jenner shared a new photo of themselves together on their trip. Kendall is seen sitting on Devin Booker's lap; take a look
     

    After rumours surfaced last month that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had broken up, the two are now back together. 

    The Phoenix Suns star and the model recently uploaded a video of themselves practising archery, in which she implied that they were still very much dating. Kendall just shared a new cuddly photo of the two of them during their trip.

    Another image showed Jenner and Booker, who looked charming as the model sat on his lap and drank as a shirtless Devin was captured candidly.
     

    The couple didn't comment on the separation rumours, but it was said that they split up for a bit because they were going through a difficult time and didn't feel like they were on the same page. Although the couple was photographed together in the Hamptons immediately following rumours of their purported separation.
     

    According to a US publication, "Kendall and Devin are reunited in full. After some time apart, they have reconciled and are now quite content with one another ", as a source said. Also Read: Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

    In June 2020, the couple initially fueled romance rumours, making things official last year. Kendall and Devin had previously travelled together to Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall's sister. Also Read: Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

