Kendall Jenner shares lovey-dovey picture with Devin Booker from their vacay

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and supermodel Kendall Jenner shared a new photo of themselves together on their trip. Kendall is seen sitting on Devin Booker's lap; take a look



Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

After rumours surfaced last month that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had broken up, the two are now back together.

Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Phoenix Suns star and the model recently uploaded a video of themselves practising archery, in which she implied that they were still very much dating. Kendall just shared a new cuddly photo of the two of them during their trip.

Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Another image showed Jenner and Booker, who looked charming as the model sat on his lap and drank as a shirtless Devin was captured candidly.



Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The couple didn't comment on the separation rumours, but it was said that they split up for a bit because they were going through a difficult time and didn't feel like they were on the same page. Although the couple was photographed together in the Hamptons immediately following rumours of their purported separation.



Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

According to a US publication, "Kendall and Devin are reunited in full. After some time apart, they have reconciled and are now quite content with one another ", as a source said.

Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram