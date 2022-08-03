Aamir Khan talks about ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, his sex life, fashion and more

Aamir Khan will discuss his personal life and relationship with his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta on Koffee With Karan. Aamir Khan covered many topics on the chat show, including life, fashion, and movies.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a forthcoming movie starring actor Aamir Khan, is currently preparing for release. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for the film’s premiere and to promote the same, he recently reached the couch of the famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 7.



Aamir Khan will be seen talking about his personal life and relationships with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao on today's show. During the chat show, Aamir announced that he has an amicable relationship with his ex-wives.



“I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. He explained that they’ll always be a family no matter what happens. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We are always going be a family).”



The actor further added that he makes it a point to meet both at least once weekly. Although their relationship has ended, Aamir confirmed that they feel genuine care toward each other. He concluded, “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love, and respect towards each other.”

Ira and Junaid Khan are two of Aamir Khan's kids from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Later, the actor received his kid Azad Rao Khan and married Kiran Rao. The pair, however, just recently revealed their peaceful split on social media.



Aamir Khan has already spoken openly about his relationships with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The actor said to News18 in a previous interview that he was still a young man and still had a lot to learn about the performing business, thus he neglected his family's needs.



“Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, and my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18 when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realize — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me," he said.

