    Newly weds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant watch Olympic games with Mukesh Ambani, Isha [PHOTOS]

    The Ambani family recently graced the Paris 2024 Olympics, soaking in the thrilling atmosphere of the games. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal were spotted together, reflecting their support for global sports and celebrating the vibrant event

    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    The Ambani family was recently spotted at the Paris 2024 Olympics, enjoying the excitement of the games. The group included Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal, who were seen together, engaging with the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

    Anant Ambani caught attention with his bright tropical-print outfit, showcasing his relaxed enjoyment. Radhika Merchant complemented the scene with her elegant bright orange attire. Mukesh Ambani appeared focused in a classic blue and white striped shirt, while Isha Ambani, in a light floral dress, added to the summery feel. Anand Piramal was dressed casually in a white shirt.

    Their attendance highlights their support for international sports. This visit follows Nita Ambani’s re-election to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its 142nd session. Nita and Mukesh Ambani were previously seen braving the rain at the opening ceremony in Paris, equipped with ponchos and posing near the Eiffel Tower.

    Nita Ambani also inaugurated the India House for the Paris Olympics, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting Indian culture and supporting India’s bid to host the 2036 Games. This effort is a collaboration between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani.

    The family's Olympic visit comes on the heels of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding celebrations, which included extensive pre-wedding festivities.

