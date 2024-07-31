Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hina Khan cancer treatment: TV actress shaves off hair; shares health updates with fans

    Actress Hina Khan is going through a bad time. The actress is keeping fans up to speed on her health while she undergoes cancer treatment. She had cut her thick black hair and kept a boy-cut hairstyle, but now the actress has wholly removed her hair. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Hina Khan, who moved from the television world to Bollywood, is currently battling cancer. The star revealed a few days ago that she had breast cancer and is in the third stage. Fans were heartbroken when this news broke. The actress demonstrates fortitude in adversity, smiling through it all. The former Bigg Boss runner-up also posts updates on her treatment and health on social media.

    Hina Khan, who refused to succumb to serious sickness, recently posted a video in which her followers became tearful while also admiring her fortitude and passion.

    Also Read: Is Zareen Khan scared of Salman Khan? Here's what 'Veer' actresses said

    The actress recently uploaded a video in which she discussed her skin tone and pigmentation. She was dressed in a T-shirt and pyjamas. Hina shaved her head for the new video. The actress is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. She also had surgery recently. In such cases, hair fall begins. Seeing this, Hina Khan made the painful choice to shave her hair. Let us remind you that Hina Khan chopped her hair a few days ago following her first chemotherapy treatment. 

    She had previously chopped her thick black hair and maintained a boy-cut hairdo, but now the actress has eliminated her hair. This was a emotional moment for the actress. After seeing this video, many people are praying for her quick recovery.  

    Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria evicted? Here's what we know

    One person wrote, 'Hina get well soon.' While another wrote, 'It is not easy to smile like this even in difficult times.' A user wrote, 'May God give courage to Hina Khan.'

    Hina Khan received attention for her role as Akshara in the film 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Following this program, she went on 'Bigg Boss', when her brave persona was seen, and people began dubbing her Sher Khan. Following this, she featured in 'Naagin' and 'Kasauti Zindagi'. The actress works on several music videos and over-the-top (OTT) projects. 

