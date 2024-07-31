Is Zareen Khan scared of Salman Khan? Here's what 'Veer' actresses said

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has told us about her first time working with Salman Khan on the film Veer. Following Veer's release, Salman and Zareena teamed once more on a song for his 2011 action film Ready.

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Veer. The actress appeared opposite Salman Khan in the romantic period play. When Zareen made her Bollywood debut, many people commented on her likeness to Katrina Kaif. Following Veer's release, Salman and Zareena teamed once more on a song for his 2011 action film Ready. So far, the two have only collaborated on one film together.



Everyone gets a unique experience sharing screen space with the Khans of Bollywood. During an encounter, Zareen Khan said that she was originally terrified and scared by Salman Khan. The Housefull 2 actress recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's program, where she stated that she stalked Salman during the filming. Between takes, the Tiger 3 star would sit outside his vanity vehicle with the crew and herself.

Also Read: Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures





While Salman was busy doing his own thing, the actress kept glancing at him. Salman would occasionally ask her what happened, and Zareen would respond that she couldn't believe she was sitting across him. She has only viewed films her entire life and is an avid fan. During the same conversation, the Hate Story 3 actor confessed that in college, she would pursue Salman Khan on his bide rides around Mumbai's Carter Road. The actress said Khan would not recall since she was double her size.



From following him to working with him, Zareen Khan's ambition came true. As a result, she would continue to stare at him, never expecting to work with him one day.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh



Meanwhile, since Veer (2010), Zareen Khan has appeared in several films, including Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Veerappan, Aksar 2, and 1921. The actress's latest film was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has not had a theatrical release since Tiger 3. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Latest Videos