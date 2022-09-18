Nayanthara celebrates her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday below Burj Khalifa (Pictures)

Vignesh Shivan posted a few photos to Instagram, presenting the birthday celebrations his beloved wife Nayanthara had organised for him in Dubai. Vignesh penned a note filled with gratitude.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married in June of this year, never missed an occasion to share their affection for one another, both in person and online. The actress-director team has been putting out some huge relationship goals for a while now, from posting romantic photos from their vacations to writing romantic letters.

Today, September 18, is the director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's birthday. To honour the occasion, his loving wife organised a surprise for him that he shared on Instagram. Vignesh and Nayanthara, along with some of their family members, are in Dubai, enjoying the view of Burj Khalifa.

Sharing those photos, Vignesh penned a cute note filled with gratitude. Nayanthara and Vignesh can stand close in the first two images with the skyscraper in the background.

In the third photo, the filmmaker poses with his family members. Sharing it, he wrote, “A birthday filled wit pure love from a loving family Awesome surprise by my wife ☺️ my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can’t get better and more special than this :)"

His note ended, “Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life !"

His fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower wishes on him. One user wrote, “Happy birthday to the king who holds queen’s heart ❤️ both make amazing pair.." while another added, “Congratulations both of you.. Nayan mam very coolest person ❤️❤️… Love you mam."

Meanwhile, on September 14, Nayanthara’s mother celebrated her birthday and Vignesh wished her in the sweetest way possible. Sharing a photo with his mother-in-law, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday dear Omana Kurian, my other mother. A woman I love so much and always look up to. Purest soul with a beautiful heart. Praying to God for your good health, peace, happiness and a lot of blessings."

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently had a trip to Europe. The two have been driving their admirers into a frenzy by tweeting cute pictures from their gateway. Netizens flocked to the comment area to show their love for the happy pair and to wish Vignesh a good birthday.

In the meantime, Nayanthara is prepared to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the first time ever in Atlee's Jawan.Vignesh and Nayanthara tied a knot on June 9, this year, after 7 years of being in a relationship. They met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the year 2015 and fell in love.