Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

The Tata Nexon, a five-star safety rated SUV, has several competitors in the market. This article explores alternatives like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue, comparing their features, engine options, and prices.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

The Tata Nexon is a sub-4m small SUV that received a five-star safety rating in both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. A well-liked sub-4m small SUV in the market, the Tata Nexon comes with a variety of engine choices. It comes with a CNG option, gasoline, diesel, and an electric vehicle. A 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, driving modes, automated climate control, and other technologies are available on the Tata Nexon.

It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a CNG option. The base Smart (O) 1.2 Petrol 5MT model of the Tata Nexon costs Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fearless Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition costs Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us have a look at the alternatives of the Tata Nexon:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

A well-liked sub-4m little SUV in the market, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a dependable petrol motor and cozy seats. The Brezza comes with both a CNG and a single gasoline engine option. Among its many features are a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and a sunroof.

A 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine connected to either a six-speed torque converter transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox is available. The base LXI model of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza costs Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZXI Plus AT Dual-Tone model costs Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO

In the most recent Bharat NCAP crash test, Mahindra's entry-level sub-4m small SUV, the XUV 3XO, received a five-star safety rating. Two 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engines and a 1.5-liter diesel engine with the best torque in the class are offered for the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Six airbags, ADAS, dual-zone temperature control, driving modes, two sunroof options, and more are among its features. The MX1 1.2 Petrol version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO costs Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L 1.2 Petrol AT version costs Rs 15.49 lakh.

3. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is a sub-4m small SUV with cozy seats and a variety of engine choices. Venue comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a 1.2-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine with three different gearbox options.

It has amenities including Level-1 ADAS, automated temperature control, a sunroof, and more. The standard E 1.2 Petrol version of the Hyundai Venue costs Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone costs Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

