Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

The Tata Nexon is a sub-4m small SUV that received a five-star safety rating in both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. A well-liked sub-4m small SUV in the market, the Tata Nexon comes with a variety of engine choices. It comes with a CNG option, gasoline, diesel, and an electric vehicle. A 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, driving modes, automated climate control, and other technologies are available on the Tata Nexon. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a CNG option. The base Smart (O) 1.2 Petrol 5MT model of the Tata Nexon costs Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fearless Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition costs Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us have a look at the alternatives of the Tata Nexon:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza A well-liked sub-4m little SUV in the market, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a dependable petrol motor and cozy seats. The Brezza comes with both a CNG and a single gasoline engine option. Among its many features are a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and a sunroof. A 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine connected to either a six-speed torque converter transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox is available. The base LXI model of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza costs Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZXI Plus AT Dual-Tone model costs Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO In the most recent Bharat NCAP crash test, Mahindra's entry-level sub-4m small SUV, the XUV 3XO, received a five-star safety rating. Two 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engines and a 1.5-liter diesel engine with the best torque in the class are offered for the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Six airbags, ADAS, dual-zone temperature control, driving modes, two sunroof options, and more are among its features. The MX1 1.2 Petrol version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO costs Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L 1.2 Petrol AT version costs Rs 15.49 lakh.

3. Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue is a sub-4m small SUV with cozy seats and a variety of engine choices. Venue comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a 1.2-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine with three different gearbox options. It has amenities including Level-1 ADAS, automated temperature control, a sunroof, and more. The standard E 1.2 Petrol version of the Hyundai Venue costs Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone costs Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

