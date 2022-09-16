Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

The film Jogi featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur, creates some suspense and unease by evoking the atrocities of the anti-Sikh riots. But, by the time the movie reaches its climax, boredom has taken over.

The actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has given one of the most excellent leading performances, displaying a vulnerability seldom seen in mainstream Hindi films. The protagonist of Jogi is a regular man who rises to heroic status.

It is the year 1984. In Lane No. 6 in Trilokpuri, Delhi, Joginder Singh, known as Jogi (Dijit Dosanjh), resides with his parents. In the film, Diljit is skillfully supported by a potent supporting cast and compassionate direction by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Even though it occasionally goes a little too far, it's a well-made movie about a delicate subject that makes you stop and reflect. The three days following the death of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, which sparked a wave of anti-Sikh violence in the city, are shown in the movie Jogi, set in Delhi's Trilokpuri area.

The movie's main character, portrayed by Diljit, ensures that members of his village depart Delhi even as a vengeful local councilman and dishonest police officers plot to kill them for political gain.

A basic rescue thriller called Jogi is currently streaming on Netflix and was put together using hardly unique elements. The 1984 riot victims' anguish and sorrow are minimised in the movie, which also utilises them as the basis for a mediocre, superficial action melodrama and a tragic love story that is introduced to the viewer unexpectedly late in the movie to offer a twist.

Besides Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur the film also features Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja, Neelu Kohli and more. Here's how Twitter users reviewed Diljit Dosanjh's film.