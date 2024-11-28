Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

Sandalwood actress Krishi Thapanda's photos in a saree have captivated fans, who are smitten with her charming smile.

Coorg beauty Krishi Thapanda stays connected with fans through social media, even while away from films.

Krishi Thapanda looks stunning in both modern and traditional attire, recently favouring various handloom sarees.

Krishi looks radiant in a light pink Mysore silk saree, her smile adding to her natural charm and beauty.

Fans flooded Krishi's photos with compliments, admiring her beauty and the charm of her captivating smile.

Krishi Thapanda made her Kannada cinema debut with 'Akira' and has since appeared in several other films.

Despite fewer film opportunities, Krishi has ventured into entrepreneurship and is dedicated to growing her own business.

Krishi enjoys traveling and photography, frequently going on safaris with friends to capture the beauty of nature.

