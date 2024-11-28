Krishi Thapanda stuns in traditional Mysore Silk Saree look

Sandalwood actress Krishi Thapanda's photos in a saree have captivated fans, who are smitten with her charming smile.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

Coorg beauty Krishi Thapanda stays connected with fans through social media, even while away from films.

article_image2

Krishi Thapanda looks stunning in both modern and traditional attire, recently favouring various handloom sarees.

article_image3

Krishi looks radiant in a light pink Mysore silk saree, her smile adding to her natural charm and beauty.

article_image4

Fans flooded Krishi's photos with compliments, admiring her beauty and the charm of her captivating smile.

article_image5

Krishi Thapanda made her Kannada cinema debut with 'Akira' and has since appeared in several other films.

article_image6

Despite fewer film opportunities, Krishi has ventured into entrepreneurship and is dedicated to growing her own business.

article_image7

Krishi enjoys traveling and photography, frequently going on safaris with friends to capture the beauty of nature.

