National Film Awards 2023: Nani upset after Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' gets snubbed

Nani is unhappy that Suriya's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' won no awards at the 2023 National Film Awards. Several admirers, including him, were stunned and disappointed when the film did not get a National Award. Nani posted on Instagram, "Jai Bhim with a red broken heart emoji(sic)."

'Jai Bhim' was one among the year's biggest blockbusters. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, was a smashing blockbuster and was projected to win Best Tamil Film. However, Manikandan's film 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' took home the prize. Suriya, the film's principal actor, was also expected to win Best Actor but fell short. This year, the National Best Actor Award went to Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

About 'Jai Bhim'

In 2021, Jai Bhim was released. The film is based on genuine events that occurred in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. Suriya portrayed real-life attorney Chandru, who undertakes the duty of fighting against all difficulties to serve justice to a tribal lady. 'Jai Bhim' also stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, and Prakash Raj.