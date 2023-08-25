Entertainment

Ananya Panday admits to stalking Zeenat Aman on social media

Ananya Panday recently admitted to stalking a senior actress Zeenat Aman while promoting 'Dream Girl 2'.  

Image credits: Instagram

Dream Girl 2

The eagerly awaited comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' released across theatres today. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his part alongside Ananya Panday as the new lead actress. 

Image credits: Instagram

Special Screening

The movie had a special screening last night in Mumbai. Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and others were in attendance.

Image credits: Instagram

Social Media Stalker

Ananya Panday revealed in an interview with Prabhat Khabar that she is a social media stalker who is naturally curious and wants to know everything about everyone. 

Image credits: Instagram

Revealation

"Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures, I make sure to watch that film.”

Image credits: Instagram

Huge Expectation

There is a lot of expectation because of the movie's trailer and three of its tracks, titled Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar. 

Image credits: Instagram

About The Film

The movie, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, also stars Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and other performers.

Image credits: Instagram

Ananya's Character

Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest, Pari, is played by Ananya, which is a sequel to the 2019 hit movie 'Dream Girl' starring Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One