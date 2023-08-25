Ananya Panday admits to stalking Zeenat Aman on social media

Entertainment
Ananya Panday recently admitted to stalking a senior actress Zeenat Aman while promoting 'Dream Girl 2'.
The eagerly awaited comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' released across theatres today. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his part alongside Ananya Panday as the new lead actress.
The movie had a special screening last night in Mumbai. Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and others were in attendance.
Ananya Panday revealed in an interview with Prabhat Khabar that she is a social media stalker who is naturally curious and wants to know everything about everyone.
"Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures, I make sure to watch that film.”
There is a lot of expectation because of the movie's trailer and three of its tracks, titled Dil Ka Telephone 2.0, Naach, and Jamnapaar.
The movie, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, also stars Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and other performers.
Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest, Pari, is played by Ananya, which is a sequel to the 2019 hit movie 'Dream Girl' starring Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha